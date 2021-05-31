CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library will be the site of a week-long book sale during the month of June.
The schedule is:
- Presale June 14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m. for Friends of the Library members only. Customers are welcome to join at the door — $5 for adults and $2 for students under 18.
The sale will be open to the community on:
- June 15 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- June 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A super large selection of fiction and nonfiction; mysteries, suspense, history, biography, young adult and children’s books will be available.
The sale will also offer large print books, music CDs (specially priced), audio books, movie and TV series DVDs, graphic novels, science fiction and fantasy offerings.
The Community Room will host a bargain book sale with a $2 bag on Thursday, Friday and Saturday or until all are gone.
After over a year of limited fund raising, Friends of the Library is looking forward to welcoming the community and offering a fine selection of books. As our warm weather evolves, this is the perfect time to fill those book bags and dust off those empty bookshelves getting ready for a lazy summer day reading.