OLEAN — Kim Johnson, president and CFO and administrative officer of KA-BAR, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cutco Corporation, celebrated 25 years with the company on Dec. 16.
Johnson joined Cutco International on Dec. 16, 1996, as an accountant/analyst. Joining KA-BAR in December 1999 as a staff accountant, she was also administrative manager and vice president of finance and administration before being promoted to her current position on May 4, 2010.
A graduate of SUNY Geneseo and St. Bonaventure University, Johnson lives in Wellsville with her husband, Dan.