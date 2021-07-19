CUBA — Cuba-Rushford Central School graduate Jersey Jones was awarded the 2021-22 Shirley J. Weatherly Memorial Grant by the Allegany County Area Foundation.
The grant provides college or training support for a Cuba-Rushford graduate who has shown character, hard work and perseverance in overcoming challenges.
Jones will attend Jamestown Community College in pursuit of a nursing degree. During her high school days, she compiled a solid academic record while being involved in summer soccer, FFA and part-time work. CRCS staff praise her kindness, persistence, and positive contributions to the CRCS community.
Established by her family and friends in 2018, this endowed fund honors and memorializes Shirley J. Weatherly, who passed away in 2017. Born in Cuba, Weatherly worked for Chemung County BOCES in the accounting department. Her family and friends remember her as a hard worker who never allowed physical disability to deter her from achieving her goals.
Donations to the Shirley J. Weatherly Grant Fund endowment can be directed the Allegany County Area Foundation.