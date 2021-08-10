SUNY Jamestown Community College recently honored 58 high school students from throughout southwestern New York as the 2020-21 students of the year in the College Connections program.
College Connections, JCC's concurrent enrollment program with regional high schools, is accredited by the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships. Through the College Connections program, JCC offered 70 different credit courses in 38 area high schools during the 2020-21 academic year, serving over 2,000 students across the region.
Area recipients included:
• Allegany-Limestone: junior John Charles and senior Francis Opperman
• CA BOCES Belmont Center: senior Lauren Staba
• CA BOCES Ellicottville Center: senior Tenela Hadley
• CA BOCES Olean Center: junior Iris Shreve and senior Kayla Little
• Cattaraugus-Little Valley: junior Amaya Smith and senior Calysta Harvey
• Cuba-Rushford: junior Rachel Dyche and senior Hunter Williams
• Ellicottville: junior Elsa Woodarek and senior Jenna Hadley
• Franklinville: junior Riley Moffat and senior Makaelynn Graves
• Gowanda: junior Cameron Nagel and senior Lindsey Gabel
• Olean: junior Llian Shoup and senior Claire Meyers
• Randolph: junior Aspen Hawkins and senior Abigail Mansfield
• Salamanca: senior Maeghan Collins
• Wellsville: senior Jocelyn Wilson
• West Valley: senior Kyle Hickey