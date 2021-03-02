ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio announced Tuesday that the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators is accepting applications for four $4,000 scholarships, two academic and two athletic.
Scholarships are available to residents of Borrello's 57th Senate District and Giglio's 148th Assembly District who are current college students or high school seniors entering college.
Students can access and complete the application by visiting www.nyiacsl.org and clicking on the scholarships link.
The application deadline is March 19.
Applicants should have an average of 85 or higher; be active in community service and extracurricular activities and demonstrate financial need. In addition to these qualifications, students applying for an athletic scholarship must also be involved in organized sports. Applicants need not be of Italian-American heritage to apply.
Scholarship recipients will be announced in May and the winners will be honored. For more information, contact John Eberth in Borrello’s Olean office at 372-4901 or email eberth@nysenate.gov, or contact Giglio's office at 373-7103.
The New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators is a bipartisan organization of state Assembly and Senate members who actively promote and celebrate the state’s Italian-American community.