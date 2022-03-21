WELLSVILLE — Leadership at Jones Memorial and St. James hospitals announced Monday that Jodi L. Howe is stepping down as chief financial officer, effective April 15 to pursue an opportunity at Alfred University.
An interim CFO will be identified by UR Medicine and the two hospital boards.
“At Jones Memorial, Jodi provided vital direction and support during the launch of a capital improvement project as well as the full implementation of our new accounting and enterprise reporting systems,” said Jim Helms, Jones president and CEO. “Jodi has been a key financial leader for both of our organizations during the pandemic, and for that we thank her.”
Howe began her career at St. James Hospital in 2004 as a senior accountant and was promoted to reimbursement/budget analyst in 2006. In 2010 she joined Alfred University as a senior financial analyst and was promoted to controller in 2012. Seven years later she returned to the healthcare arena as director of finance for St. James and Jones.
“We appreciate Jodi’s willingness and ability to serve in this role and provide continuity and direction to both hospitals,” said Steven I. Goldstein, senior vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center who oversees UR Medicine regional hospitals, and also serves as president and CEO of Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals in Rochester. “We thank Jodi for her service and wish her all the best in her new endeavor.”
UR Medicine leadership will provide support and oversight for financial operations at both hospitals during the transition period, as well as assist in the search for a new chief financial officer.