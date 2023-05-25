HUME — No injuries were reported as multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon.
According to an Allegany County emergency dispatcher, a fire was reported at 2:02 p.m. in a residence at 10868 Route 23. The dispatcher indicated that no one was home at the time of the blaze, and he knew of no injuries.
Responding to the scene were crews from Wiscoy-Rossburg, Fillmore, Rushford, Pike, Houghton and Centerville, with Nunda on standby. Fire inspectors and the New York State Police also responded.
The scene was reported clear at 4:59 p.m.
No further information was available Thursday evening.