HOUGHTON — Houghton College, in partnership with Plant With Purpose, will help local community members plant 1,000 trees in the Kilimanjaro Region of Tanzania in honor of the incoming Class of 2025.
This comes after the Office of Admission and Center for Sustainability pledged to plant a tree for every application received before Jan. 15.
“We were thrilled to see the enthusiasm for this initiative from students interested in making Houghton their college home,” said Jason Towers, vice president for enrollment and marketing. “It underscores the impressive qualities of students who are drawn to Houghton: fearless champions of God’s call to do justice in all aspects of life, including care for his creation.”
Houghton partnered with Plant With Purpose given the organization’s history of environmental and economic stewardship, commitment to transparency and Christian mission.
The program integrates environmental restoration with sustainable agriculture, spiritual renewal and economic development to promote holistic restoration for the world’s most vulnerable populations. Each tree planted contributes to fertile soil, healthy crops and environmental protection.
“Plant With Purpose is thrilled by this partnership with Houghton College, and honored to be able to virtually link Houghton students with the Tanzanian families who will be planting and taking care of these trees,” said Scott Sabin, CEO of Plant with Purpose. “This collaboration is a vivid witness to the multinational kingdom of God and the connection we have that extends beyond our borders.”
Students interested in Houghton’s residential, commuter, online and graduate programs responded to the invitation to apply to the college, leading to the $1,000 donation to Plant With Purpose.
“At Houghton College, stewardship of God’s creation is one way we put our faith into action,” said Brian Webb, sustainability director and instructor in environmental studies. “Made possible with the participation of the incoming class of 2026, this donation will help address poverty and deforestation all within the context of a vibrant Christian ministry.”