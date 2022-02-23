HOUGHTON — Houghton College student Grace Retz is one of three college students nationwide who has been awarded the Hatfield Prize from the Center for Public Justice.
This prize awards funding to student-faculty pairs to research social policies that impact the well-being of children, families and communities.
Retz will conduct research in Buffalo this spring with Michael Ritter, assistant professor of international development, on how language barriers impact the food security of refugees who resettle to the United States.
Retz, a biology and international development major, will research how language barriers impact the food security of refugees who resettle to the United States.
“Food insecurity is a nationwide concern in the United States. However, the topic of food insecurity is especially important for refugees as having reliable access to food impacts their physical and mental health and is crucial for their adjustment to life in the United States,” Retz said. “I hope that my research will help bring attention to the disproportionate effects food insecurity has on refugee populations and that it will inspire a collaborative effort to solve this problem.”
Hatfield Prize recipients will spend the spring semester conducting research and writing. Their reports will be published in September 2022. The Hatfield Prize is made possible through the generous support of the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and The Annie E. Casey Foundation.