HOUGHTON — Business students at Houghton are once again offering free income tax preparation to qualifying Allegany County residents.
The college’s business department, in conjunction with United Way of Allegany County, is offering this preparation through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
Individuals with low to moderate income, generally a return income less than $54,000, are eligible for this program, which aids them in preparing their federal and any applicable New York state returns.
Student volunteers must pass IRS online tests before being certified to prepare returns and file them electronically, which shortens the wait time for refunds. The volunteers are able to help with special credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit, for those eligible.
Houghton College students will prepare 2020 returns via the drop-off method this year. This means that clients will schedule an appointment to drop off all of their documents, students will prepare the returns separately, and then clients will schedule a second appointment to pick up their completed tax returns.
To ensure that your return will fit the scope of the program and to schedule appointments, email elianna.mchenry@houghton.edu for the promptest reply, or call (585) 567-9447 to reach McHenry when she is on campus.
Clients with appointments will be asked to participate in a COVID screening and wear a mask at all times while on campus.