WELLSVILLE — Hoop dance artist Benjamin Berry will present two workshop at the David A. Howe Public Library June 28 and 29.
In this 60-minute instructional workshop-style program, participants will learn beginner-friendly modern hoop dance techniques. Berry will then end the program with a hoop dance performance to demonstrate the possibilities of the art form.
The free programs will be on the front lawn of the library at 6 p.m. June 28 and at 11 a.m. June 29. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, email millerk@stls.org, stop by the Children’s Desk of the library or call (585) 593-3410.