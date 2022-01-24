HomeCare & Hospice Foundation annual bouquet sale begins today

OLEAN — HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is preparing for its 28th annual Spring Bouquet Sale, a fundraiser held every March to benefit members of our community facing medical difficulties.
Orders can be placed beginning Monday until 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. Bouquets will be delivered and available for pickup the week of March 14.
“We are so excited to be back out in our communities with fresh, beautiful bouquets,” said Leanna Cameron, Director of Organizational Advancement. “This would not be possible if it weren’t for our amazing volunteer pre-sale coordinators that support us throughout the community.”
A 10-stem traditional bouquet is $15, an 18-stem Bouquet of Hope will be $20 and a 30-stem bouquet is available for $35. All proceeds from the bouquet sales will benefit terminally ill hospice patients and their families throughout Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties.
Orders can be placed online at homecare-hospice.org/events/ or by contacting Amy Webster at (716) 372-2106 or awebster@homecare-hospice.org. If you are interested in supporting this event or for more information, contact Webster.