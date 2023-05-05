ALFRED — The University Police Department at Alfred State is excited to announce the promotion of Officer Joseph Histed to the rank of lieutenant.
Having grown up in Allegany County, Lieutenant Histed started his college career at Alfred State, transferring on to earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from SUNY Brockport.
After college, Histed began his law enforcement career as a deputy sheriff with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office assigned to the road patrol. Returning home to Allegany County, Histed was hired in 2017 by the University Police at Alfred State College.
Lieutenant Histed has continued growing and earned several subsequent New York State-regulated certifications including Patrol Rifle Operator, Responding to an Emotionally Disturbed Person, Police Field Training Officer, Law Enforcement Bicycle Patrol, Interview and Interrogation, Active Shooter and more.
“Joe Histed is a fine example of the officers we have at the university police department and has truly earned this promotion,” UPD Chief Jeff Wilcox said.
“I am grateful to continue serving the college community in this new capacity,” Officer Histed added. “I am humbled to have been selected for this position and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the University Police Department as well as the overall success of Alfred State College."
Histed assumed his new supervisory command staff duties effective April 18.