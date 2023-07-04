Heavy rains Monday evening resulted in flooding and road closures in Allegany County, largely in the Bolivar area, officials report.
The Buffalo office of the National Weather Service issued the first flash flood warning of the night at 6:30 p.m. for southern Allegany and Cattaraugus counties, stating that between 1 and 2 inches had already fallen in some areas and another couple of inches were possible.
At 8:56 p.m., the NWS updated its warning, narrowing the focus to southwestern Allegany County and stating there were numerous road closures in Bolivar, Richburg and Little Genesee. At 10:30 p.m., another update reported that no new flooding was expected but several roads were either still closed or washed out completely, mostly in Bolivar and Richburg.
An Allegany County emergency dispatcher reported that at least 15 calls were received Monday evening to report flooding, and multiple calls were still being received Tuesday requesting help pumping out basements.
“There were a few Richburg calls, but it was mostly Bolivar,” he said.
Cattaraugus County fared better, with an emergency dispatcher stating that his records showed few flood-related calls.
The total rainfall in Olean for Monday measured 0.93 inches.
Looking at the rest of the week, today will likely be the nicest day, with mostly sunny skies and a daytime high in the upper 80s tempered by 61% humidity. Rain returns to the forecast Thursday and Friday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day and highs of 88 and 80, respectively.
As for the weekend, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm, and Sunday will likely be wetter, with morning showers developing into scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.