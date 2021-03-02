WELLSVILLE — Allegany County Legislator Steven Havey has formally announced that he will seek re-election in November.
Havey is in his first term as a District IV legislator, representing the towns and villages of Andover and Wellsville. During his first term the Republican served on the Human Services Committee, the Public Safety Committee, the Ways and Means Committee and chaired the Personnel Committee.
Havey has also served in many local committees and is a member of the Wellsville Village Economic Development Board.
Havey, who runs on the promise of "Experience, Integrity and Common Sense," said he brings a diverse skill set to the Legislature. In addition to the past four years in the Legislature, he served on the Wellsville Town Board for six years, two as deputy supervisor.
Havey also said he has an extensive business background. He spent 10 years as executive director at the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce and five years at the Greater Allegany County Chamber of Commerce as tourism specialist, where he still serves.
Before that he spent 35 years with Kmart Corp. managing retail operations in six states. His last assignment was the Kmart in Wellsville where he founded the popular Shop With A Cop Christmas program for at-risk children. Havey retired from Kmart in 2005.
“I believe that I have made a positive contribution for our county, but there is more to do,” Havey said. “I am grateful for the support that I have enjoyed and ask for your support in the November election."
Havey, a 33-year member of the Wellsville Lion’s Club, lives in Wellsville with his wife, Roxyanne.