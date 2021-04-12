BELMONT — Gretchen Hanchett of Belmont, the Greater Allegany County Chamber of Commerce executive director, is running in the Republican primary for District II county legislator.
She has been executive director of the Chamber for nine years, in addition to her nine years administering Allegany County tourism. Other civic roles include Southern Tier Economic Development Board, Workforce Investment Board, Amity Town Planning Board, Amity & Belmont Development, Economic Development Work Group, Leadership Allegany and the IMPACT Trail committee.
“I’m thrilled to announce my candidacy, not just for myself, but the District II community who deserves action-driven leadership," Hanchett said. "My position is our community as a whole should choose to believe great things will happen. We need realistic, actionable achievement."
Hanchett detailed her Allegany-Forward agenda.
• Prosper Together: Towns, business, agriculture and neighbors can prosper in synergy together, she said, saying, “One group’s gain should not come at another’s cost."
Her policy for adoption is that the county must arrive at solutions that tangibly benefit the affected groups, and "progress should be a balanced compromise to all parties because every party matters in a successful community."
• Hearing Together, Working Together: Hanchett said she believes "too much listening and not enough hearing, or understanding, has been a problem." She said she is willing to dedicate two days a month for private and personal one-to-one meetings with anyone on any county matter.
• Home-Grown Growth: Noting that 80% of an area’s growth comes from within, Hanchett said she supports out-of-area employer recruitment and "smart" incentives, but she said growth from within is faster and more loyal. She believes funds should be invested in incentivizing existing small business expansion and fostering worthy youth-initiated start-ups and entrepreneurs.
• Achievable-Actions, Sustainable-Solutions: Hanchett said while major investment in the future is smart, but she believes District II wants "more realistic victories" in shorter order, explaining, “Our quest for Allegany County’s future should not overshadow unique, achievable and, by comparison, low- to no-budget solutions that can get us to our goals.”
• Entertainment and Tourism: As Chamber leader, Hanchett said her interaction with locals, visitors and employers affords unique perspective into our area’s concerns. She said it is important to invest money that can be spent locally and fiscally responsible to have a culture plan in place.
"If we are serious about outside recruitment," she said, "we need to demonstrate self-investment towards the employee and employer issue of, Will my employees want to live there?
Hanchett and her husband of 41 years, Doug, have raised three children, with two living in Allegany County.
"My commitment is to help make our county a place to find good jobs and raise families and enjoy our beautiful natural resources," she said.