FILLMORE — The Wide Awake Club Library has received a $1,200 grant from the Foundation for Southern Tier Libraries to purchase mobile wi-fi hotspots.
Director Roxanne Baker said the library now has two Verizon hotspots that can connect up to 10 wi-fi-enabled devices at a time and provide free internet service as long as a user is are not in a “dead zone.”
The hotspots devices can be checked out for a week at a time. Baker said to inquire for more details at the library.
Meanwhile, a Children’s Book Project grant from the Pilcrow Foundation has resulted in new children’s books. Wide Awake Club members supplied the matching grant funds of $400 to receive 69 new books.
Baker said when the new books were delivered "we were happily surprised to discover that we were selected to receive 22 additional math and science books provided by a generous donation from Hal Berenson and Laura Ackerman of Colorado."
Two additional books were supplied from an anonymous donor for a total of 94 new children’s books.
"These fabulous new children’s books are displayed in our children’s library and are available for checkout," Baker said.