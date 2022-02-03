ALFRED STATION — The Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women (ACC-FFW) announces the period for its grant applications is now open.
Applications for individual grants are being accepted through March 15. A thorough review of applications will precede award notifications in late April.
Grants are awarded based on demonstration of need and applicant explanation on how the money will be used toward continued betterment. The fund is slated to award six individual grants between $500 and $750 in 2022.
Grant applications are accepted online at https://www.accffw.org/grants or by emailing info@accffw.org to request an alternative application method such as a paper application or an individual interview.
The vision of the Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women is to be a resource that will provide financial assistance and open doors for women who seek continued betterment. The Fund for Women exists to invest in the lives of women in our communities in order to promote sustained self-sufficiency.