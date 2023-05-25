BIRDSALL — The Birdsall Grange Hall will host a Kids Day Out from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 24 at the Birdsall Grange Hall, 9040 County Route 16.
Attendees — children aged 7-17 and for those 5 and 6 with parents in attendance — will enjoy games, crafts, a community service activity, a leadership activity, and rocketry. A kid-friendly lunch will be served. Parents are welcome to stay for the day as well.
Tickets are $10 per child. For more information or to register, call (585) 386-9032. The day is sponsored by the New York State Grange Camp Program.