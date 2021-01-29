WELLSVILLE — When Marshall Green saw a bunch of book and stuffed animal sets on the clearance rack at a local store, he bought them all.
This past week, Marshall delivered a supply of them to the Jones Memorial Hospital Emergency Department as gifts for children who come to the ER, either as a patient or with a family member.
“My children have been in the ER over the years and I know first-hand how unsettling it can be for a youngster,” he said. “Buying the sets was an opportunity to give a gift to kids who might be hurt or scared.”
This is not the first time the local business owner has brought gifts to patients at Jones Memorial. In 2017 the owner of Top Entertainment DJ Service, Marshall donated gift packages of baby clothes, books and a stuffed animal to the OB Department for mothers who might need them.
“When kids come to the ER, they really love to get a gift like this,” said Kelly Foster, director of emergency services at JMH. “It really means a lot to them at a time when they don’t feel well or are here with a parent or family member. We can’t thank you enough Marshall for bring a little comfort to our young patients.”
Marshall is hoping others will follow his lead.
“The hope is to encourage people who have the financial means to take action,” he said. “When you see new toys, clothes, or other necessities on deep discount in a store or online, buy them up. First responders and community action organizations like ACCORD Corp. can help distribute them to families in need.”