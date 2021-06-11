BELMONT — Lealah Greene, a sophomore at Genesee Valley Central School and resident of Angelica, was awarded second place in a video contest sponsored by the Rural Schools Association (RSA) and New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal (NYSIR).
Greene’s video, “The Letter Project,” documented her effort of sending hand-written letters to encourage and thank individuals within her community who have positively impacted her life.
The recipients of Greene’s letters included school bus driver David Fleming, community activist and historian David Haggstrom and the Ash family, local business owners in Angelica.
“Over the COVID-19 pandemic I have grown to be more appreciative of the people that live around me,” said Greene. “When I found out the theme of the video contest, I knew that I had to honor those people.”
Genesee Valley Superintendent Dr. Brian Schmitt was another one of Greene’s letter project recipients
“Lealah completely surprised me by sending her thank you letter,” Schmitt said. “It improved a very challenging day. We are very fortunate to have students like Lealah who model caring behavior at GVCS.”
Students from schools across NYS were invited to submit a video on the theme of “Our School. Our Community.” Videos were judged based on technical quality and the effectiveness of the message being communicated.
RSA executive director David Little said, “The goal of the video contest is to foster student creativity, pride and knowledge of the mutually-supportive nature of rural communities and the schools they host.”
Greene learned how to make videos in her computer applications class taught by Business Technology teacher Bill Horton. She put those skills to good use as she filmed, edited and narrated her video.
“Lealah is an outstanding student with natural videography talent and a great work ethic,” Horton said. “She took her movie ideas from concept to production and made it happen. Congratulations. A well-deserved honor.”
“I was really happy when I found out that I won second place,” Greene said, “but I didn’t really want to make a big deal about it, because I wanted it to be more about the community than me. I‘m just thankful for the opportunity to thank the people around me.”
Greene’s video, “The Letter Project,” can be viewed on the Genesee Valley District website at www.genvalley.org.