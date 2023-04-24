BELMONT — Meg Retchless, director of special education at Genesee Valley Central School, was selected to receive the Region 12 Leadership Award by the School Administrators Association of New York State.
The SAANYS leadership award recognizes a certified administrator who has contributed outstanding support or service to their district and who has developed innovative programs resulting in improved operations or student achievement.
Brian Edmister, elementary principal at Genesee Valley, recommended Recthless for this honor. “Mrs. Retchless made the jump from teacher to leader seamlessly. She has an incredible heart for kids, families, and those she supervises.”
Recthless has worked at Genesee Valley since 2014. She served as literacy specialist until 2021, when she transitioned into her current role as director of special education. She earned her bachelor’s degree in childhood education from SUNY Geneseo, and completed two master’s degrees from St. Bonaventure University in childhood literacy and educational leadership.
She also earned her School District Leader Certificate from St. Bonaventure.
“Meg Retchless is most deserving of this leadership award,” commented Emily Ring, special education teacher at Genesee Valley. “It is clear that she cares for the students of Genesee Valley and the adults who care for them. We are so incredibly lucky to be led by someone who is a role model for teamwork, care, and respect.”
Retchless will be recognized and receive her award at the SAANYS Region 12 Awards Dinner on May 11.