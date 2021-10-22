The Genesee Valley and Salamanca City central school districts have partnered with A+ Virtual Learning for a new COVID-affected, quarantined and at-home schooling option.
This agreement, which went into effect in late September, will allow students to continue their studies uninterrupted with certified teachers who are working within the curriculum and in coordinated partnership with the full-time Salamanca and Genesee Valley staff.
“It’s a new type of environment because in the past students who were learning remotely had to sign up for an extended period of time,” said Dr. Brian Schmitt, superintendent of Genesee Valley. “This model that we’ve created in partnership with A+ allows students to come and go based upon their quarantine status.”
Schmitt said Genesee Valley and Salamanca submitted their curriculum maps and pacing charts to A+, and then A+ merged the two to be able to provide ongoing instruction throughout the school year.
“It’s an opportunity for students to not miss a beat,” he said. “They’re going to continue to gain needed instruction, and hopefully, when they return to the classroom they can pick right up where they were before.”
“We looked at a few options and found A+ Virtual Learning’s Quarantine Classroom to be our best option as it maintained the consistency and involvement of our full-time teachers with their remote peers,” Salamanca superintendent Robert Breidenstein said in a press release. “A+ Virtual Learning ensures all students are getting a full education in a home school environment and don’t fall behind in their learning due to the pandemic or other circumstances requiring them to miss in-person schooling.”
Since Monday, Genesee Valley has enrolled nearly 30 students in the program, Schmitt said. He said the numbers will change regularly depending on the need because it will be used for students with other medical needs or long-term suspensions in addition to COVID quarantining.
The A+ Virtual Learning classroom features state-certified teachers who provide live instruction in all subjects and grade levels. The curriculum is synchronized by each school district. Students receive instruction from A+ Virtual Learning teachers while they complete assignments from their classroom teachers both collaborating on the well-being and educational progress of the student.
“For a student who is quarantined, we have a person in our central office that enrolls that student and sends a link to the student’s email,” Schmitt explained. “And then they communicate that the student is going to be quarantined for this time period so the teacher is aware that it’s happening. That alleviates the teacher the responsibility to continue with that student.”
Schmitt said the program also helps the district’s teachers who are primarily focusing on the students in the classroom so they don’t have to go back and forth as they did during the hybrid model in 2020. With the pandemic entering its 20th month, he said this school year continues to be tough on the staff and students.
“The stress levels of the students and their families and the stress levels of my faculty and staff are apparent. It’s palpable,” he said. “I’m really concerned about what’s to come this winter.”
“A+ Virtual Learning is passionate about students, it is our life’s mission to educate,” said A+ Virtual Learning’s Education Director Maria Catenacci. “The hardships of the pandemic has left so many students behind, educationally and emotionally. We are thrilled to work with caring districts like Salamanca City and Genesee Valley school districts who want to see their children thrive in all environments.”
Schmitt said the partnership with Genesee Valley and Salamanca has been great and they plan to share their model with other districts in the region and across the state.
“Superintendent Breidenstein and I are really proud of this collaboration, and we really appreciate the work that A+ and Cattaraugus Allegany BOCES are doing to allow us to share this opportunity with students and their families,” he added.
Through its success with New York districts, A+ Virtual Learning is now offering its virtual classroom services to all school districts in the United States.