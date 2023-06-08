WELLSVILLE -- The weather has canceled another event this weekend, but this time not for smoke.
Genesee River Wilds, a nonprofit promoting use of the Genesee River in Allegany County, has canceled its annual river float planned for Saturday due to low water levels. The after-party has also been postponed.
“The river is currently at just 22% of normal levels and classified as ‘very low.’,” organizers said in a statement, noting the float from Wellsville to Belmont typically takes three to four hours -- numbers that would be doubled and require boaters to carry their vessels at times.
Started more than a decade ago, organizers noted this is the first float to be postponed due to low water levels.
“It’s our hope that we will be able to reschedule the float for a future date when water levels are more appropriate,” organizers said, adding the new date will be announced at www.geneseeriverwilds.com, as well as the group’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
For more information, call (585) 610-7933.