WELLSVILLE — Fuel and the sale of an unused police car drove the discussion during Monday night’s village board meeting.
Public Works Superintendent Bill Whitfield brought a request to the board to approve a $7,377 expenditure to update diesel fuel pumps at the Wellsville fuel facility and replacement of the old dispensers, which have been out of service for some time.
The upgrade calls for the replacement of the old dispensers with a new single pump dispenser, utilizing the existing siphon-style suction system.
The fuel site is a joint project of the village, town and school boards to provide low-cost fuel to those entities. Per gallon, the diesel fuel costs each entity a little over $1, Whitfield said. He later added that the school district is the largest user of the facility, of which usage by the village, town and school district is down by about 40%.
The expenditure to replace the dispensers must be approved by each of the boards.
The project will include taking $5,000 from a capital reserve account for the facility, with the remaining $2,377 taken from its operation and maintenance account.
With the approval of the expenditure the board also discussed and agreed to a change in billing for fuel costs, changing it from once a month to bi-weekly to keep cash flow at a higher balance to cover fuel expenses that sometimes occur twice a month this time of year, Whitfield said. The change will last for only a few months.
In other action, the board approved an application for a special event permit for the Dyke Street Engine Company and the Wellsville Fire Company for a chicken barbecue fundraiser to be held March 28, from noon to 2 p.m., at 89 E. Hanover St.
The board also gave its permission to a request from Police Chief Tim O’Grady to put up for sale a 2012 police vehicle.
O’Grady told the board that another municipality is interested in purchasing the patrol car as a backup vehicle. The chief said that he would quote a price for the car and, if the municipality declines, he will place the vehicle with the online auction service the village uses.
“Typically, old police vehicles don’t bring in a lot of money,” he said.
He estimated the car would bring in approximately $5,000, to which board member Mike Roeske commented that the light system was probably the most valuable item on the car.
However, O’Grady noted that advances in light systems for emergency vehicles happen so quickly that such equipment quickly goes out of date.
Mayor Randy Shayler complimented the police department, saying, “To have a 2012 police vehicle that was recently in use is a compliment to your department as to how you take care of your equipment.”
The old vehicle was replaced by a new car that went into service earlier this month.
Fire Chief Barney Dillie said that the 2021 fire contract is still being worked on and that the department’s budget will not be finalized until the contract with the village and town is approved.
Dillie also reminded the board that fire department elections will be taking place on April 8. He noted that applications for fire chief under the village’s new qualifications must be in the village office 30 days prior to the election. He told the board that five or six candidates meet the new qualification standards.