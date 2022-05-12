FRIENDSHIP -- Friendship Central School named Jaedyn Brooke Shields as valedictorian for the class of 2022, and Paige Aimee Sekoll as salutatorian.
Shields earned the honor with a cumulative average of 97.228%. She is the daughter of Justin and Janelle Gaeta, and will be receiving an advanced Regents diploma with honors.
Jaedyn has been a member of the National Honor Society for her sophomore, junior, and senior years and has earned high honor roll all four years. She has been actively involved in Class Government holding the offices of president, vice-president and secretary throughout her freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior years. Jaedyn has participated in Trap Club through all four years of high school. She has also played soccer during her freshman, sophomore, and senior years, as well as cheerleading and softball during her freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior years. Jaedyn has been an active member of the Friendship Rod & Gun Club during her freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior years as well as working at the Friendship Food Booth at the Allegany County Fair all four years. Jaedyn has also worked part-time at Sunnyhill Campground in Bolivar and Charlie’s in Cuba during her junior and senior years. Jaedyn has been accepted at and plans to attend Alfred University; she will pursue a degree in art and design with a focus in photography.
Sekoll achieved a cumulative average of 94.038%. She is the daughter of Jordan and Kayla Allard, and will be receiving an advanced Regents diploma with honors.
Paige has earned high honor roll for her freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior years. She has also been class Treasurer for all four years. Paige played soccer, basketball and softball during her freshman and sophomore years. She has also worked at Charlie’s in Cuba during her freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior years and at Mangia’s in Allegany during her senior year. Paige has been accepted at and plans to attend Jamestown Community College where she will be pursuing a degree in psychology.