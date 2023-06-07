CUBA -- Friends of the Cuba Library have announced their June Book Sale at the library, 39 E. Main St.
This year’s event will begin with a “members only” preview from 10-11 a. Saturday. New memberships will not be accepted at the door. The sale continues from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and again from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday. The sale will conclude with a bag sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 17.
All proceeds from the sale benefit Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc, who in turn support the Cuba Circulating Library’s programs, renovations and daily needs.