CUBA — Friends of Cuba Library, Inc will be hosting a Spring Tea at 2 p.m. May 10 at the Cuba First Baptist Church, 17 South St.
Author Ann Hadju Hultberg will be discussing her book “Something to Hold Onto”. Each chapter of Ann’s book includes stories of things we hold on to, whether it is an actual object like rosary beads or a prayer card, or intangible things such as love, our realizations, or a sense of humor. “It’s what we hold on to through both good and bad times.”
A $5 fee will be accepted at the door to help cover expenses. Refreshments and beverages including tea will be served. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite tea cup. The group promises to have some on hand too. The tea has become a tradition that parallels days gone by with interesting topics of today.
Reservations are requested and may be made by calling the library at 968-1668 by May 5. Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc supports the needs of the Cuba Library and the community.
The group meets the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 at the library. New members are always welcome.