BELMONT — Friends Improving Allegany County Trails, Inc. — or IMPACT — was awarded a $10,000 matching grant from the Environmental Protection Fund’s Park and Trail Partnership Grants program to increase their ability to improve, preserve and maintain multi-use trails on public lands in Allegany County.
The New York State Horse Council, Inc. is providing the required $500 in matching funds as the trails on the state Department of Environmental Conservation managed West Almond Trail System, Coyle Hill State Forest, the WAG trail and Genesee Valley Greenway Trail are equestrian/multi-use trails. The total project budget is $10,500.
IMPACT was formed in the summer of 2021 for the purpose of providing a unified voice for Allegany County trail users, to coordinate the improvement, development and maintenance of high-quality, year-round, multi-use trails, and to educate the public about trails and their locations in New York State.
More information on Park and Trail Partnership Grants can be found at www.ptny.org or by calling (518) 434-1583.