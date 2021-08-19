BELFAST — A free rabies clinic for pets of New York state residents is set for 9-11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Belfast Fire Hall, 11 Merton Ave.
Pre-registration is required by Sept. 9. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/Rabies0911.
The clinic is for dogs, ferrets and cats only, three months and older. Clinic is a drive-thru with one-way traffic only.
Pet owners are asked to wear a mask and remain in vehicles until it’s their turn to get animals out. All dogs must be on a leash. Cats and ferrets must be on a leash or in a pet carrier.
Owners should bring the pet’s previous rabies vaccination record to be given a three-year vaccine. Dogs tags are not accepted as proof of vaccine.
If you do not have the previous certificate, or your pet has not had a previous rabies vaccination, only a one-year certificate will be given. Ferrets will only receive a one-year certificate/shot regardless.
Donations are appreciated and gratefully accepted. Please be prepared and bring supplies to clean up after your pets. Staff reserves the right to refuse vaccinations to any animals.
If you are having problems registering online, please call (585) 268-9251 or (585) 268-9263.