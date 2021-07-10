WILLING — A free rabies clinic for pets of New York state residents is set for 1-3 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Town of Willing barn.
Pre-registration is required.
Sponsored by the towns of Willing, Andover, Independence, Alma and Wellsville and Allegany County Department of Health, the clinic is for dogs and cats only, three months and older.
Clinic is a drive-thru with one-way traffic only. Pet owners are asked to wear a mask and remain in vehicles.
Owners should bring the pet’s previous rabies vaccination record to be given a three-year vaccine. Dogs tags are not accepted as proof of vaccine.
To register, call the town of Willing, Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, 4-8 p.m., at (585) 593-3210; or the town of Wellsville, (585) 593-1780 ext. 1. Registration required by Aug. 5.