FILLMORE —The Allegany County Health Department, town of Hume and town of Caneadea plan to jointly host a free rabies clinic at Fillmore Park on June 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those that would like to participate should plan to enter the park at the West Main Street/Park Drive entrance near Community Bank.
Please remain in your car upon arrival and someone will direct you. Masks are required.
Preregistration is encouraged and a form can be accessed at the Rabies Control link on our website at alleganyco.com/departments/health/environmental-health/.