BELMONT — Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of pop-up medical clinics, will be setting up in Belmont next month to provide free care.
Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 and again Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Genesee Valley Central School campus. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in the Belmont community,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help those in need.”
The patient parking lot will open no later than midnight Saturday and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.
Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, flu vaccines, full lab services, including free blood work and general medical exams.
“Over the past two years that we have been working to bring the RAM clinic to our area, I have become so inspired by this organization and the work that they do,” said Anne Campbell, Director of Wellness at Genesee schools. “We are honored that RAM has chosen to collaborate with us, and I look forward to the impact this clinic will have on the health and well-being of the residents of Allegany County and beyond.”
Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.
In response to COVID-19, RAM has developed and incorporated new disinfecting and safety processes. All patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.
To support RAM and the parking lot crew for this event, email volunteer manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org. For more information, visit www.ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.