BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health will offer a free drive-through pet rabies vaccination clinic Oct. 16 at the Genesee Valley School District bus garage.
The clinic, for New York state residents only, is from 9 a.m. to noon.
Pre-registration before Oct. 14 is required; sign up at https://tinyurl.com/Rabies1016
If you are having problems registering online, call (585) 268-9251 or 268-9263.
Only dogs, ferrets and cats 3 months and older will be immunized. ALL Dogs must be on a lease and all cats and ferrets must be on a leash or in a pet carrier.
Bring your pet’s previous rabies vaccination certificate to receive a three-year certificate. If you do not have the previous certificate, or your pet has not had a previous rabies vaccination, only a one-year certificate will be given.