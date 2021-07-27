BELMONT — Allegany County’s Early Childhood Development and Education Coalition are joining forces with Every Bottom Covered, a diaper bank in Buffalo, to distribute diapers to families who need them.
Those who qualify for another low-income service, such as TANF, WIC, Medicaid or SNAP, automatically can enroll in Every Bottom Covered.
Every child under 3 who wears diapers in a qualifying household is eligible to receive 50 diapers or 25 pull-ups, as well as a package of wipes, each month.
Parents can fill out an application at everybottomcovered.org or call Robin Fuller at (585) 648-6022 to complete the application by phone.
Families can choose one of four locations for diaper pick-up: Jones Memorial Hospital/UR Women’s and Children’s Clinic in Wellsville (patients only), Ardent Solutions in Wellsville, Cuba Cultural Center in Cuba, and ACCORD’s Access Center in Belmont. Each location will establish a monthly distribution date and time.
“The Allegany County Early Childhood Development and Education Coalition works to help families and children be kindergarten ready and beyond,” continued Fuller. “Parenting is already hard enough when you have the resources needed to take care of your baby and yourself. Not having clean diapers is a stressor and health risk no parent or child needs — and we’re proud to be partnering with Every Bottom Covered to help our local families.”