WELLSVILLE — If you, or someone you know is in need, elderly or disabled, and unable to prepare a meal for Christmas Day, help is available.
Santa’s elves will be preparing the meals at the Trinity Lutheran Church and names will be collected by Immaculate Conception Church.
Please call (585) 593-4834, ext. 1 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. and leave your address, number of meals you’d like and a phone number. A hot turkey dinner will delivered Christmas Day between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The deadline to call is Dec. 15, but please call early as only take 350 dinner requests will be taken.
Deliveries are available to the towns of Allentown, Andover, Belmont, Bolivar, Scio, Wellsville, Whitesville and Willing.
COVID-19 guidelines will be observed as instructed by the Allegany County Health Department.