The Sunday before Memorial Day is a great one for auto racing fans ... the Indianapolis 500 at 12:30 and the Coca-Cola 600 some six hours later.
And Sunday evening, it was the latter which drew the attention of the Southern Tier when a compelling regional story was recounted to a national audience.
DURING the pre-race show on Fox, a segment dealt with NASCAR’s tribute to fallen veterans and how the 600’s 40 cars would each carry the name of a military combat victim.
Of particular interest to this area was the one on Kurt Busch's car … Jason Dunham.
It’s a familiar tale to those who live in this vicinity.
Dunham, the Scio native who enlisted in the Marines after graduating in 2000, lost his life at age 22 while in Iraq when he covered a grenade with his helmet and body to save members of his unit.
The former basketball player for the Tigers survived the blast but died eight days later, April 22, 2004, at a military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.
But the story of his bravery resonated with those who heard it and his name has lived on posthumously through all manner of memorials.
The most famous, of course, is the USS Jason Dunham, a naval destroyer. The post office in Scio was renamed in his honor as was the Marine Corps Security Force Barracks at the Naval Submarine Base in Kings Bay, Georgia. In addition, the Crucible warrior's station at both the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island, South Carolina, and at San Diego are named in his memory.
So are the Marine Corps League Chapter in Palm Desert, California, a chapter of the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club International and a Marine Corps dining hall at the Air-Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.
Dunham’s tragic story was too fascinating for Fox to ignore and it devoted the piece on NASCAR honoring the war dead to his selfless tale.
A camera crew visited Scio to interview his parents, Dan and Deb, at their home, and the video also showed the destroyer and post office plus other sites paying tribute to his name. In addition, members of his unit shared their recollections.
It was an outstanding segment and the only thing that kept the event from being perfect was that Busch couldn’t keep Hendrick Motorsports from setting the NASCAR Cup record for wins by a team, passing Petty Enterprises. He was a game third behind Kyle Larson, who logged the team’s 269th victory.
But for Twin Tiers residents, the highlight of the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte was a feature that ran even before the race started.
THE INDY 500 was a remarkably clean race and had a particularly satisfying finish as popular Helio Castroneves, a two-time participant on Dancing With the Stars, claimed his fourth title, joining an elite list that contains only A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser Sr.
Castroneves, 46, became the fourth-oldest Indy winner after Al Unser Sr. (47), Bobby Unser (47) and Emerson Fittipaldi (46, a few months younger than Sunday’s winner).
The race was remarkably incident free with two of the three mishaps on pit road as both Stefan Wilson (lap 34) and Simona de Silvestro (in the late going), the lone female in the race, lost brake pressure and were sidelined after clipping the wall.
By far, the most unexpected exit from the race was that of Graham Rahal. As he was getting up to speed from the pits, his left rear tire came flying off, sending him into the wall. Meanwhile, his 80-pound tire bounced down the track until it was launched when hit by the car of Conor Daly, which sustained significant front-end damage, after leading for 30 laps. He finished 13th.
Afterward, indications were that Rahal’s left rear tire was not changed completely and the question was whether the driver left a shade early or the tire changer made a mistake.
Rahal won’t lose his job, if it was his error, as he drives for his dad’s team. But tire changers are expendable and a car turning a tire loose at 200 mph is a danger to drivers, pit crews and fans alike.
It will be interesting to see who gets the blame.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimes.herald.com)