HOUGHTON — The Fountain Arts Center Orchestra will begin its summer music schedule by presenting a Pops Concert at the Greatbatch School of Music Recital Hall at Houghton University.
The concert, featuring popular theme songs, is set for 6:30 p.m. June 10.
The community orchestra is comprised of students, teachers, and professional musicians from several towns and villages throughout Allegany County. It will be conducted by Alva Robbins.
To learn more about The Fountain Arts Center Orchestra, email officefountainartscenter@gmail.com.