ALFRED — Appointed Alfred State College Council Chair in 1993, first appointed Allegany County District Attorney in 1983, and an Assistant Public Defender since 2002, Patricia “Pat” Fogarty passed away after decades of leadership and public service to the Southern Tier of New York. There will be a private funeral and burial held by close friends in the coming days. Later, a celebration of Pat’s life will be arranged, with more information to follow in the coming weeks.
“My life and those of thousands of Alfred State College students, faculty, and staff are all richer having been influenced and inspired by the life’s work of Pat Fogarty,” said Alfred State College President Steve Mauro. “For more than three decades, it has been her vision and desire to help others that catapulted Alfred State, Allegany County, and all of Western New York forward as she took a genuine interest in helping those in need, finding ways to improve their lives and empower generations to take the next step to a brighter future. To say that Pat was an inspiration only touches the surface and we all will be grateful for decades into the future as her legacy continues to cultivate our caring community.”
Last March and fittingly on International Women’s Day, Fogarty was honored by the Allegany County Legislature for her decades of tireless public service with a proclamation recognizing her contributions to the betterment of Allegany County. Public Defender J. R Santana Carter applauded Fogarty’s lifelong commitment to service.
“When I hear and see all the things she’s involved with in the past and currently, I realize that while the law may be her passion, her true calling is service, service beyond the law,” Carter said. “The law has been a vessel that got her involved in so many organizations. Whenever asked, she always answers the call. I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of recognition.”
Fogarty’s dedication to Alfred State began in 1984 when Gov. Mario Cuomo appointed her to the Alfred State College Council, which she served on until 2001, and was the chair of from 1993 to 2000. She was reappointed to the Council in 2008, and later that year assumed the position of chair, which she held until stepping aside earlier this year. She also has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc., and on the Board of Directors of the Alfred State Development Fund.
Fogarty was proud to represent ASC by attending as many college events as possible. She would be consistently seen at academic, alumni, and athletic events along with any college ceremonies and celebrations. When she was given the chance to speak, she spoke on the importance of the work done by the students and the faculty and staff at the college. She truly was one of the college’s biggest advocates.
In 1974, Fogarty received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Juris Doctor degree from the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. She was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1975. A first assistant public defender at the Allegany County Public Defender’s Office, Fogarty has also served as an assistant public defender, as president of Serra & Fogarty P.C., and as the Allegany County district attorney.
Fogarty had a long history of civic activity and served on the boards of the Allegany County United Way, Southern Tier Traveling Teachers, Catholic Charities of Buffalo, and on the Bishop’s Council of the Laity for the Diocese of Buffalo.
She earned numerous honors, including the Alfred State College President’s Medallion in 2012 and the Alfred State Outstanding Service Award in 2001. Fogarty also received many outside awards, which include the NYS Bar Association Pro Bono Award (Allegany County) in 1993 and an award from the Committee on Women in the Courts & the Local and Specialty Bar Association of the Eighth Judicial District in 2011.