WELLSVILLE — Again this year, First Trinity Lutheran Church at 470 N. Main St. will host the community at its Annual Election Day Sauerkraut Dinner.
This tradition goes back for more than 100 years.
“With Covid last year,” said Pastor Eric Ash, “out of necessity we had take-out meals only and had to make other changes.”
The congregation was surveyed as to whether they wished to continue the venerable tradition and would there be enough volunteers to make it feasible.
“What we heard from our people was that they definitely wanted to do it and do it the with traditional menu," Ash said. "They said they would put in whatever effort was necessary to make it happen."
The traditional menu includes roast pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, stuffing and apple or pumpkin pie.
Preparations began on Sept. 19 when more than 40 volunteers processed almost a ton of cabbage on a Sunday afternoon. The bulk of the work is still done by hand: peeling, chopping, grating, salting, and pounding. That cabbage is now fragrantly fermenting in crocks in the church basement.
“The supper has always been more about fellowship than anything else,” Ash said. “We want to give back to our community and say to them, ‘We are here for you and, we want to serve you and enjoy your company.’”
Proceeds will be donated to local charities.
Fresh, uncooked, bagged sauerkraut will also be on sale from 8 a.m. until it is sold out for $3 for 2 pounds.
The supper will on be on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10, dine in only, and the seating limited to 100 people. Tickets can be purchased at the church office, the Trinity Christian Daycare Office, and on Sunday mornings before and after worship.