RUSHFORD — The First Burying Ground cemetery in Rushford is holding a work day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 30.
Attendees are asked to bring shovels, wheelbarrows, chain saws, etc. to prepare the cemetery grounds for winter. We will be standing up several monuments. Bring a sack lunch and drinks. No rain date is being planned at this time.
Graveside plastic urns, artificial flowers/arrangements and anything that can be damaged during winter need to be removed by Sept. 15. Families may place these items in the unsecured storage building or if necessary, ask cemetery staff to do it, or the items will be discarded.
For more information, call (585) 209-4006 with any questions.