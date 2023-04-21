ALFRED — Alfred State College announced the first recipients of a new scholarship program to assist residents on the East Side of Buffalo.
Less than one year after the mass killing of 10 people at a grocery store in the neighborhood, there are many ways that people across the nation have rallied to support East Buffalo and Alfred State officials said they are proud to provide hope and brighter futures for community residents.
For many years Alfred State has focused support on this neighborhood through high school partnerships and by offering career-launching degrees at Northland Workforce Training Center (NWTC) based in the community. Nasir Harris and Fernando Vega are the first to be awarded scholarships through Alfred State’s Buffalo Promise initiative.
“Buffalo’s East Side is still reeling from the May 2022 mass shooting and many of our students, parents, and alumni were personally impacted,” said Danielle White, the college’s Vice President of institutional advancement. “The tragedy happened on the same day when we held our commencement in Alfred. It’s unimaginable how that celebratory graduation day was abruptly interrupted for so many of our families.
“Alfred State’s president, Dr. Steven Mauro, and his wife Melissa established the Buffalo Promise Scholarships to encourage us all to lift one another up even in the shadow of such hate,” White said. “We welcome others to contribute so that the Buffalo Promise Scholarships continue to grow and help more students.”
Buffalo Promise Scholarships are available for city residents, preferably from East Side neighborhoods. The awards are to assist with non-tuition costs such as fees, housing, meals and tools for those seeking applied technology degrees at either the Wellsville or Northland campuses of Alfred State College. There is a minimum grade point average requirement to ensure that each student stays focused on their studies, earns their degree and launches a new career.
“We will forever mourn the loss of the 10 lives lost in May 2022 and continue to pray for all impacted by this act of violence,” said NWTC President and CEO Stephen Tucker. “In the wake of this horrible tragedy, however, we are proud to have witnessed our city — the City of Good Neighbors — choose love over hatred. Today, on behalf of myself and the entire team at NWTC, we congratulate Nasir Harris and Fernando Vega on being the first recipients of Alfred State’s Buffalo Promise Scholarships. Nasir and Fernando represent determination, dedication, and grit. We are proud to honor them today alongside Alfred State College.”
At Alfred State, a high number of new students, 77% of those enrolled from New York, are eligible for all SUNY tuition costs to be paid thanks to Pell, TAP and Excelsior. Buffalo Promise Scholarships help with other fees since tuition costs are not an obstacle to low-income families who choose ASC. U.S. News ranks Alfred State the No. 1 SUNY among all regional colleges and No. 2 SUNY on social mobility for assisting low-income families and first-generation college students.
Alfred State has an employment and continuing education rate of 98%.
Make an online donation by clicking “Make a gift to Alfred State” and choosing the Buffalo Promise Scholarship at www.AlfredState.edu/give.
Since opening on Sept. 3, 2018, Northland Workforce Training Center has provided nearly 900 individuals with training for in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing and clean energy. Of the 316 graduates to date, 275 have been placed in jobs. These placements have a combined economic impact of more than $10.6 million in wages added to the Western New York economy.
A Northland partnership with two State University of New York colleges offers associate degrees or certificates from Alfred State and Erie Community College.