WELLSVILLE — The fire department is alarmed about revisions to the Emergency Management Plan that are underway.
Wednesday night Fire Chief Barney Dillie attended the town board meeting to let the council members know that the department wants a piece of the emergency plan being revised with the help of Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Martelle.
Dillie told the board, “You’re supposed to have an Emergency Management Council,” he added that such a council is required by the state to meet every other month.
Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth said that the revised (1,000-page) plan will ultimately come under the purview of the fire chief, assistant fire chiefs, police chief, the village mayor and rescue and ambulance chiefs before it is completed.
“It sounds to me as we go forward with the revisions that we need their input,” Alsworth said, adding that there is a state deadline for the plan.
He will send letters to the stakeholders for their input.
“It’s time we bring that focus back,” he said.
In other business, the board approved slight revisions to its sexual harassment policy. The updated plan was approved in 2020 and the only changes, according to Council member Patty Graves, is the town’s address and the people to contact in cases of harassment.
She also noted that all employees must sign off on the plan before the board approves it. She added that yearly training for the employees is offered by the state and is also required by the plan.
Island Park will reopen May 1 under current COVID-19 restrictions, according to Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold.
He told the board that he is starting to get calls from those wanting to use the park facilities. Under current state guidelines the park facilities must be disinfected daily.
Arnold also discussed the interim mutual aid agreement between Wellsville and other towns concerning snow removal and abnormal working conditions, such as those brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. He said the policy was approved by the county’s Highway Superintendents Association. The board approved the plan.
The board also approved an agreement concerning dog control between Wellsville and the towns of Willing, Andover, Independence and Alma. The Wellsville shelter will accept up to 10 dogs per year from each town for a total of 10 days for a $500 yearly fee. The fee will be adjusted for more dogs.
The board also learned from Councilman Mike Miller of the Airport Committee that the FAA wants to purchase the old equipment from a tower the town recently reacquired.
The FAA will purchase the receiver and the tower equipment for $450 according to Miller.
The board approved selling the equipment.
The town board is also interested in filling vacancies on the Town of Wellsville Planning Board. Interested individuals should contact Alsworth.