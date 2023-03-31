FILLMORE — A class on Art Mysteries, including ways to show contrast, create a focal point and select colors is planned at the Fillmore Wide Awake Club Library.
Design abstract art by using the elements of art and design principles with Lilly Thiell Milliman, retired FCS art teacher. Participants will explore contrast, texture, balance, focal point, variety and movement, allowing students to better understand how art is organized and why some art is more appealing than others.
The class is set for April 19, from 1 to 3 p.m., and April 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Organizers said more art classes coming. Participants will explore perspective on May 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. and May 18 from 6 from 8 p.m. and calligraphy on June 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. and June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.