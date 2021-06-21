FILLMORE — The Wide Awake Club Library sign up participants up for the "Tales & Tails" Summer Reading program on June 29 from 2 to 6 p.m.
The library will hand out free books and ice cream novelties — teenagers and adults may also register. Anyone who completes a very short book review after reading a book may enter to win prizes. Children can keep track of the minutes they read (the library will provide a reading log) and then turn in their completed logs for a variety of prizes.
Weekly Story Hour with Miss Bonnie will be every Tuesday beginning July 13 at 10:30 a.m. There will be fantastic animal tales paired with making animal-themed crafts.
Every Wednesday beginning on July 14, there will be STEM activities such as giant bubbles, dissecting owl pellets and more. Come hear twists on classic fairy tales such as the story of Little Red Riding Hood from the wolf's perspective. There will also be a chapter book club for kids.
Tuesday evening's are popcorn and movie nights beginning July 20 at 6 p.m. Movie titles include "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Charlotte's Web" and "The Jungle Book" (the 2016 version).
Working with the Allegany Arts Association the library will host art classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays for children and teenagers.
The Tuesday classes are for ages 8-18 and will include the foundational principals of art, color and composition. Thursday classes are for ages 10 and up, learning about creative expressions inspired by dreams and active imagination. Explore images in a sketchbook, writing in a journal and improv theater.