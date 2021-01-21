ALFRED — A U.S. Department of Education report indicates that Alfred State College is performing well when it comes to graduation rates among all students and those of different race/ethnic backgrounds.
A component of the 2020 Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) Feedback Report focused on the fall 2013 cohort of students in both associate degree and bachelor’s degree programs and illustrated the percentage of those students that graduated within 150% of “normal time” — within three years for associate and within six years for bachelor’s.
The report showed that 655 out of the 1,094 first-time, full-time Alfred State students from the 2013 cohort graduated within 150% of normal time, resulting in an overall graduation rate of 60%. This figure was nearly double that of the median rate of ASC’s 42 peer institutions, which was 31%.
When it comes to different race/ethnic groups, Alfred State also outperformed its peers for each group in which it had students in the 2013 cohort.
The report showed that Alfred State’s graduation rate among Black or African American students was 39%, which was more than double the peer median of 18%. The other groups in which ASC’s graduation rate exceeded the peer median include American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Hispanic/Latino, White, Two or More Races, Race/Ethnicity Unknown, and Nonresident Alien.
“Alfred State College makes an extraordinary effort to help every student succeed," said Dr. Kristin Poppo, provost of the college. "We believe that our emphasis on hands-on learning and our engaged faculty makes the difference. We are proud of the fact that our students’ success extends across race, ethnicity, and social class.”