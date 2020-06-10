FRIENDSHIP — Friendship Central School District’s STEM and skilled trade programs will receive $139,000 in federal aid through the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The funds will be used to help the district strengthen the programs with an emphasis on female students by purchasing upgraded STEM resources and securing student and community-based learning spaces.
The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian region.