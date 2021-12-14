SCIO — One person was killed following a one-vehicle accident Monday afternoon, the New York State Police reported.
Troopers out of the Amity barracks responded at 2:45 p.m. to a report of a one-vehicle collision on Route 9 in the town of Scio.
The driver and sole occupant, Edward D. Linnecke Jr., 30 of Scio, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An investigation reportedly revealed that the 2013 Chrysler was traveling south and exited the roadway on the east shoulder, striking a group of trees. The vehicle came to rest overturned.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.