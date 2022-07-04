BELMONT — The Office for the Aging is distributing Farmers Market Coupons to eligible seniors, with booklets containing $25 in coupons.
Eligibility to receive the farmers market coupons is as follows: Age 60 or over, have not received the coupons this year, and meet the gross monthly income limits below $2,095/month for a one-person household; $2,823/month for a two-person household; or $3,550/month for a three-person household.
All individuals age 60 and over in a household who meet the requirements are eligible to receive a $25 coupon booklet.
For more information, contact the Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390.