BELMONT — A farm disaster preparation program planned by the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Allegany County will help farm owners plan for and manage disasters that might occur.
The program focuses on practical pre-disaster education and preparedness, regarding farm equipment safety on the road, fire or structure collapse, storm and wind damage, criminal activity, farm chemical risks and biosecurity.
The program will be 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 and 21 via Zoom. Participants must attend both sessions to receive a certificate of completion. Space is limited and preregistration will be accepted through Oct. 15 or until full. There is a $35 fee per farm.
For more information, contact Lynn Bliven at (585) 268-7644 ext. 18 or email at lao3@cornell.edu. Registration can also be found at allegany.cce.cornell.edu.
Farms that complete the training will receive a certificate to provide to their insurer and may be eligible for a credit or discount toward the farm’s annual insurance premium.
The program certificate is directed to all sizes of farms and all types of products. Extension officials said dairy and livestock farms are especially encouraged to participate in the program due to their additional concerns regarding animal agriculture. The person representing a farm should be the insurance policyholder; other key farm personnel are welcome.
The course will be instructed by Bliven, agriculture and natural resources issue leader for CCE Allegany County; Stephen Hadcock, team leader CCE Capital Area Ag & Horticultural Program; Megan Henderson, ag educator CCE Madison County; and Jim Carrabba, agricultural safety specialist with the state Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health.